Dish, Altice USA weigh in against Sprint/T-Mobile merger

With filings having arrived at the FCC from opponents to the proposed merger of Sprint (S +0.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ), Dish network (DISH +1.5% ) says it's better for consumers and competition that the two companies stay separated.

In its petition, Dish says the companies are overstating their need to tie up to present a force in the development of 5G technology.

Economic analysis and empirical evidence demonstrate that, instead of enhancing competition, such consolidation is apt to thwart it," Dish said. The two companies are suppose to show any risks from the combination will be at least offset by public benefit, but "Sprint and T-Mobile have not yet met this burden, and much work needs to be done for them to carry it.