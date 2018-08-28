Not so fast -- Powell's comments may not be that dovish, Goldman says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Friday may not be as dovish as many investors perceived, Goldman Sachs economists tells bond traders, Bloomberg reports.

The economists still see two more rate hikes this year, pointing to Powell's mention of a Fed study indicating it would be wrong to ignore the low unemployment rate.

“Unlike the bond market, we did not view Powell’s speech as dovish, partly because of its references to the Fed staff study,” Goldman Sachs economist Daan Struyven wrote in the note. “We expect not only a limited core inflation overshoot but also a sizable unemployment undershoot — and an FOMC that continues to care about that undershoot.”

U.S. money-market traders, though, see things differently, according to Bloomberg. They see a September rate hike, but aren't as confident about a December rate increase.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield up 3 basis points to 2.877%; (TLT -0.5% ), (TBT +0.9% ).

ETFs:TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL, OPER

Previously: Fed's Powell sees further gradual rate increases `appropriate' (Aug. 24)