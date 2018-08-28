UK professional services firms' mood lowest since November 2016: CBI

British business and professional services firms are their most downbeat since November 2016 due to slowing sales growth, fast-rising costs, and uncertainity uncertainty about the terms on which Britain will leave the European Union next year.

The Confederation of British Industry reports quarterly survey of service-sector sentiment sank to -4 from +14 for firms providing services in areas such as computing, consultancy and telecoms, Consumer-facing businesses after optimism recovered to an above-average +7 in the three months to August from a dip to -11 in May, though their profits were squeezed by rising costs too.

"Demand growth is expected to remain subdued next quarter and firms seem hesitant over the prospects for expanding their businesses in the year ahead," CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said.

