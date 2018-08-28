Brixmor Property $250M notes offering prices

Brixmor Property Group's (BRX +0.6% ) says a $250M floating rate notes offering by its operating partnership prices. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 31, 2018.

The floating rate notes due 2022 have an interest rate equal to three-month U.S. dollar Libor + 1.05% per year, reset quarterly.

Brixmor Operating Partnership expects to use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under its $600M term loan and for general corporate purposes.

Interest on the notes is payable quarterly on Feb. 1, May 1, Aug.1, and Nov. 1; the notes will mature on Feb. 1, 2022.

Previously: Brixmor Property +3% after posting Q2 beat (July 31)