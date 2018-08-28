Would Apple or Google buy a 'distressed' Tesla in the future?

While Loup Ventures' Gene Munster expects Tesla (TSLA -1.2% ) to reach profitability in the next year, the analyst thinks a failure to do so could tempt Apple (AAPL +0.8% ) or Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to become an acquirer at a lower market cap.

Munster's unprofitable Tesla scenario (one year out): "Apple gains the upper hand and becomes the most likely investor or buyer. Both companies share a passion for hardware design, software, AI. Plus, Apple’s balance sheet makes the combination viable. Google is the next most likely acquirer. We don’t see a traditional automotive company as a potential acquirer, given they lack the cash needed to purchase Tesla even at a distressed valuation. Given Apple’s and Google’s ambitions in autonomy, Tesla won’t go to zero, but a sale would likely be well below Tesla’s current $54B market cap."

Underlying the Tesla angle, there are reports that Apple has been rebuilding its Project Titan team, while Waymo is up and running with self-driving tests.

