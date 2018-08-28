Regional casino players hit by potential indoor smoking ban in St. Louis

Penn National Gaming (PENN -2.5% ) and Boyd Gaming (BYD -1.2% ) trade lower amid concerns on the impact of an indoor smoking ban proposal that will be on the ballot in two counties surrounding St. Louis, Missouri.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.4% ) is also lower on the day. Though the company doesn't have any properties in St. Louis, it does operate several casinos in the state of Missouri.

Jefferies advises buying Penn and Boyd on any weakness related to the Election Day smoking proposal, per Bloomberg.