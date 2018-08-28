Instagram adds features for security, verification

Instagram (FB -0.2% ) is rolling out new security features to better secure logins on the service and sharpen verification and authenticity of accounts from public figures and those with big followings.

As parent Facebook did with advertising, Instagram is adding an "about this account" feature that will show users when an account joined and from which country, accounts with shared followers, username changes over the past year and ads the account is running.

That information will be shown to accounts with large followings in September before a global rollout.

The company's also adding a new route to verification via a form in the app. And it's sharpening two-factor authentication by allowing third-party authenticators to log into Instagram.