Details on NIO's IPO plans

The IPO paperwork is in NIO (NIO) after the confidential IPO was reported earlier in the month.

The Chinese premium electric vehicle automaker plans to offer 160M shares on the New York Stock Exchange in a range of $6.25 to $8.25 per share.

The company compares its all-electric ES8 SUV to the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model X 75D, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY) Q7 45 e-tron,Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) AMG GLS 63, SAIC Roewe ERX5, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) Song EV300 and SAIC Roewe Marvel X.

In the filing, NIO says it plans to launch a second volume manufactured electric vehicle, the ES6, by the end of 2018 and start initial deliveries in the first half of 2019.

NIO on its new model: "The ES6 is a 5-seater, high-performance premium electric SUV, set at a lower price point than the ES8 to target a broader customer base. We aim to create the most worry-free experience for our users, online or offline, at home or on-the-go. In response to common concerns over the accessibility and convenience of EV charging, we offer a comprehensive, convenient and innovative suite of charging solutions. These solutions include Power Home, our home charging."

NIO on competition: "The China automotive market is highly competitive. We have strategically entered into this market in the premium EV segment and we expect this segment will become more competitive in the future as additional players enter into this segment. We also expect that we will compete with international competitors, including Tesla. Our vehicles also compete with ICE vehicles in the premium segment."

SEC Form F-1