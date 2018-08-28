Bucking privacy trends, Yahoo scanning mail for ad data

Despite public attention focused on whether Silicon Valley giants are too invasive of users' privacy, Yahoo (VZ -0.3% ) is actively pitching advertisers on its ability to plumb Yahoo Mail inboxes for valuable information.

The Wall Street Journal notes the practice extends to AOL Mail, also owned by Oath (the media arm of Verizon that rolled up brands in the acquisition of Yahoo).

Rival megamail services Google (GOOG -0.8% , GOOGL -0.7% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.5% ) don't tap email for ad info, they say: Google stopped scanning for ad purposes last year, while Microsoft says it never has.

The scans have become one of Oath's most effective methods for improving targeting, company VP Doug Sharp says, but adds that it applies only to commercial emails (those from retailers, or mass mailing) and that users can opt out.