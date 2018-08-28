3D-printed gun files available despite court order

Defense Distributed’s Cody Wilson has started selling his 3D-printed gun files for a “suggested price” of $10 but it’s a pay-what-you-want sales setup.

Customers in the U.S. will get the plans on a branded flash drive, a method Wilson says legally complies with a recent judicial order.

Defense Distributed previously gave away the files for free to a global audience. A years-long lawsuit with the Department of State led to a June 2018 settlement allowing the files to be posted.

Earlier in August, a group of states sued the Department of States claiming the files violated a federal administrative law. On Monday, a Seattle judge overturned the settlement and said the files must stay offline to comply with American export law.

3D stocks that can move on the news: Stratasys (SSYS +1% ), Proto Labs (PRLB +0.4% ), 3D Systems (DDD +1.2% ), ExOne (XONE -0.1% ), Voxeljet (VJET -0.5% ).

