WWE +2.2% as WSJ sees it reaping benefits of cost structure

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 2.2% and back on the cusp of its all-time high (hit just a month ago) after a callout in WSJ's Heard on the Street.

Live sports has been one of the most resilient parts of the old media landscape, Spencer Jakab notes, but WWE had suffered from investor stigma over its choreographed drama and lower-education fanbase.

Shares are up more than 700% since a January 2015 low, though, with the key punch coming from this summer's latest media deal.

Content revenues are expected to rise from last year's $244M to $548M in 2020, the company says, and more of that falls to the bottom line compared to other sports because of low and stable costs paid to star wrestlers.