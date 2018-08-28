Associated Capital says Gamco PIK note extinguished; explores exchange offer

Associated Capital Group (AC +0.3% ) says Gamco Investors (GBL +0.1% ) repaid the remaining $10M outstanding of the $250M 4% PIK note that was originally due on Nov. 30, 2020.

AC's board has formed an independent pricing committee to start an exchange offer under with AC shareholders who choose to participate would get GBL shares currently held by AC.

In March, Associated Capital exchanged about 500,000 AC shares for 670,000 GBL shares.

AC says there's no assurances that a transaction will result.

