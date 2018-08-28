More on REX American Resources Q2 results

REX American Resources (REX -2.1% ) Q2 revenue of $128.8M, +18.5% Y/Y due to higher ethanol sales volume and higher average selling prices for dried and modified distillers grains; offset by lower ethanol average selling prices.

Average selling prices: Ethanol: $1.38/gallon (-4.8%); Dried distillers grains: $148.98/ton (+56.2%); Non-food grade corn oil: $0.24/pound (-17.2%); Modified distillers grains: $63.72/ton (+55.4%): Natural gas: $2.86/mmbtu (-13.3%); Grain: $3.6/bushel (+6.5%)

Gross profit margin compressed 262bps to 7.3%

The company's TTM effective ownership in volumes of ethanol shipped was 276.6M gallons out of 697.4M.

