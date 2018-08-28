Google partners with banks to start digital lending in India

Alphabet's Google (GOOG -0.8% ) is teaming up with Indian banks--such as HDFC Bank (HDB -0.6% ), ICICI Bank (IBN -1.7% ), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank Ltd--to offer instant, pre-approved loans to customers within Google Pay, according to a statement on its blog.

The services offers customized loan amounts with minimal paperwork, Google says. Once the customer accepts the bank's terms, the money is deposited into their bank account.

Last September Google launched its digital payments app Tez in India, and says more than 22 million people and businesses use the app each month. Tez is now being renamed Google Pay to unify all of Google's payment offerings globally.

