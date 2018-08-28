Bloomberg: Amazon talking to Sony, Paramount for streaming rights

Amazon (AMZN +0.5%) is talking to Sony’s (SNE -0.7%)studio division and Viacom’s (VIA +0.4%) Paramount Pictures to offer more films on its streaming service, according to Bloomberg sources.
The early-stage talk options included development funds and film production money.
Amazon’s streaming service trails (NFLX +0.7%) and the retailer will spend over $5B (source: Bloomberg Intelligence) on video programming this year.
It’s unclear what rights the studios could offer Amazon. Lions Gate’s (LGF.A +2%) premium cable network Starz has a contract to show Sony films through at least 2021 while MGM’s Epix has a similar deal for Paramount movies.
Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) drops 1.6% after the headlines.
