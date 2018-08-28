Bloomberg: Amazon talking to Sony, Paramount for streaming rights

Amazon (AMZN +0.5% ) is talking to Sony’s (SNE -0.7% )studio division and Viacom’s (VIA +0.4% ) Paramount Pictures to offer more films on its streaming service, according to Bloomberg sources.

The early-stage talk options included development funds and film production money.

Amazon’s streaming service trails (NFLX +0.7% ) and the retailer will spend over $5B (source: Bloomberg Intelligence) on video programming this year.

It’s unclear what rights the studios could offer Amazon. Lions Gate’s (LGF.A +2% ) premium cable network Starz has a contract to show Sony films through at least 2021 while MGM’s Epix has a similar deal for Paramount movies.