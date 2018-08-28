Trump: Tech giants 'better be careful'

If there were a "regulation volatility" index for big social media firms, it would be ticking up again right about now.
In Oval Office comments, President Trump says Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had "better be careful" as they're "treading on very, very troubled territory."
"It is not fair to large portions of the population," Trump says, following up a morning tweetstorm where he took on Google search results.
Some shares have turned lower in the session's last hour, while the stocks are all lower against the overall market/Nasdaq slight gains: FB -0.4%; GOOG -0.7%; GOOGL -0.6%; TWTR -0.5%.
