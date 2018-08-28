Arena Pharm's long-acting ralinepag shows encouraging action in early-stage studies; shares up 2%

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA +1.9% ) is up on average volume on the heels of its announcement of data from two Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating the pharmacokinetics of its extended-release formulation of ralinepag, a prostacyclin receptor agonist in development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The results were presented at the ESC Congress in Munich.

The studies showed that the ralinepag XR tablet formulation demonstrated improved pharmacokinetic performance over Actelion Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:ALIOF)(OTCPK:ALIOY) UPTRAVI (selexipag) and its active metabolite via its extended half-life of 28-29 hours and low peak-trough fluctuation with once-daily dosing.

According to CMO Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, the pharmacokinetics of ralinepag XR is on par with infused intravenous prostacyclin.