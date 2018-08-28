Dollar General earnings preview

Dollar General (DG -0.2% ) is due to report earnings before the opening bell on August 30.

Analysts expect the retailer to report revenue of $6.4B off a comparable sales gain of 2.7%.

EPS of $1.49 is anticipated and gross margin is forecast to come in at 30.8% of sales.

Current full-year guidance from Dollar General is for sales growth of ~9% and EPS of $5.95 to $6.15.

Options activity on Dollar General implies a 6% move up or down following earnings.

Shares of Dollar General are up 11% since Q1 numbers were spilled by the company.