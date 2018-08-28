TransCanada shale gas pipeline cost increases by almost $1B: Bloomberg

TransCanada (TRP -0.7% ) gets approval for a 49% price increase for space on its Mountaineer XPress project because labor shortages and higher land prices pushed up the cost for the project by almost $1B, Bloomberg reports.

U.S. regulators approved the company's request to charge gas explorers $14.663 per dekatherm for space on the 171-mile West Virginia pipeline that's being built to move gas from Appalachian fields, according to a filing.

Eight months ago the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a $9.827 rate.

