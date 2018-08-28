PDF Solutions -13.8% after Global Foundries cancels next-gen nodes

DA Davidson reiterates a Buy rating on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) but lowers the price target from $18 to $13.

Analyst Thomas Diffely cites yesterday’s GlobalFoundries announcement that it’s putting its 7nm program on hold indefinitely and won’t pursue next-gen advanced nodes. GF is PDF’s largest customer with a 30% to 40% piece.

The analyst sees incremental impact of $2M per quarter but says this is likely to be offset by new projects at more mature nodes.

Source: StreetAccount.

PDF Solutions shares are down 13.8% to $8.77.

The GF change also impacted the company it spun out of with AMD (AMD -1.3% ) now planning to rely on TSMC (TSM +1.8% ) for its 7nm processes.