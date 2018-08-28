Lockheed Martin preps capsule for moonshot

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.1% ) says it has completed construction on the spacecraft capsule structure that will return astronauts to the Moon.

The capsule has been shipped the capsule to Florida from the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans for final assembly into a full spacecraft.

The company says Orion is the world's only exploration-class spaceship, and notes that the EM-2 mission will be its first flight with astronauts on board, taking them farther into the solar system than ever before.

Source: Press Release