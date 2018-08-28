Deutsche, Goldman see dollar rally losing steam: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank''s Alan Ruskin and George Saravelos expect the three factors behind the U.S. dollar's rally--strong U.S. data, Italian politics, and China's slowdown--starting to ease the upward pressure on the dollar, Bloomberg reports.

Recent U.S. data show some loss of growth momentum, Italy's long-term treasury bonds' risk profile has become more reasonable, and China's policy should feed growth into H1 2019, they say.

Goldman strategists agree and say good U.S. economic news is already priced into the dollar. If global growth stabilizes--a big "if"--the dollar may begin to trade softer.

The U.S. Dollar Index is little changed, down 0.04% , at 94.72.

The euro is up 0.14% against the U.S. dollar, trading at €0.8552 per dollar, while the Chinese yuan is up 0.2% against the greenback at 6.8 yuan per dollar.

Dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR