Eberspaecher and China Yuchai's subsidiary form a Joint Venture

Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International and China Yuchai International (CYD +2.1% ) announced that they have signed a contract to form a joint venture company - Eberspaecher Yuchai Exhaust Technology Co. Ltd.

Eberspaecher, an exhaust technology pioneer will hold 51 % stake and Guangxi Yuchai Exhaust Technology Co. Ltd - the remaining 49%.

The JV will develop, produce and market China National 6 exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles. A new production facility dedicated to producing the joint venture's exhaust systems will be built in Yulin City, China.