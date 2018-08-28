Strong sales growth at Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reports comparable sales jumped 6.7% in Q2 and are tracking strong in Q3.

Sales update: "Our mid-single digit comparable store sales increase was primarily driven by a double-digit increase in women’s non-athletic footwear with most of our other major footwear categories up mid-single digits. This positive trend has accelerated into the back-to-school season with comparable store sales up 7.7 percent through the first three weeks of August."

Gross profit margin increased 210 bps to 31.2% of sales during the quarter.

Shoe Carnival rallied 6% into the earnings report and are up 9% in AH trading.

Previously: Shoe Carnival beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)