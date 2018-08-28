HPE +2% as broad revenue gains pace Q3 beat; firm taps CFO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 2% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 earnings on broad revenue gains that boosted profits 79%.

Net revenues rose 4% (and gained 1% after accounting for currency shifts). Net earnings of $0.44/share came in well ahead of company guidance for $0.35-$0.39 and consensus of $0.37.

“Solid execution across each of our business segments, combined with market momentum, will enable us to deliver FY18 revenue and earnings well beyond our original outlook provided at our Securities Analyst Meeting last year," says CEO Antonio Neri.

Revenue breakout: Hybrid IT, $6.2B (up 3%); Intelligent Edge, $785M (up 10%); Financial Services, $928M (up 3%).

For Q4, it's guiding to EPS of $0.39-$0.44 (vs. consensus for $0.42); for the full-year, it's forecasting EPS of $1.50-$1.55 (above consensus for $1.47).

Meanwhile, the company has named former Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati its chief financial officer. Robbiati left Sprint earlier this year and will replace Tim Stonesifer, who will remain until the end of October to ensure a smooth transition.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

