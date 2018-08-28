Chatham Lodging buys Residence Inn Charleston Summerville for $20.8M

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) acquires the 96-room Residence Inn by Marriott Charleston Summerville, SC, for $20.8M, or about $217,000 per room.

The purchase was funded with available cash and borrowings on Chatham's unsecured credit facility.

Chatham estimates it acquired the property at a year two net operating income capitalization rate of about 8%.

The recently built hotel is located in Nexton, SC, near Volvo's new factory, its first in the U.S.

