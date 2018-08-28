Box -2.6% after Q2 beat with downside EPS guide

Box (NYSE:BOX) drops 2.6% aftermarket following Q2 results that beat estimates with 21% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue of $154M to $155M (consensus: $154.98M) and downside EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.07.

In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $606M to $608M (consensus: $606.53M) and EPS of -$0.18 to -$0.16 (Consensus: -$0.18).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, -4% (FactSet estimates: -5.4%); cash from operations, -$1.3M (FS: $6.9M); FCF, -$10.3M; ending deferred revenue, $301.5M (FS: $301.3M); billings, $162.8M (FS: $161M).

Paying customers grew to 87K business clients.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

