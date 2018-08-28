Prospect Capital rises 1.1% after hours as fiscal Q4 beats estimate

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) gains 1.1% in after-hours trading as fiscal Q4 net investment income of $79.5M, or 22 cents per weighted share beat consensus estimate by 2 cents. The results compare with $70.4M in Q3, or 19 cents, and $69.7M, or 19 cents, in Q4 2017.

NII per share exceeds quarterly dividend rate of 18 cents by 4 cents per share.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations were 31 cents a share, compared with 14 cents in Q3 as well as the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net asset value per share $9.35 per share vs. $9.23 in Q3 and $9.32 in the year-earlier period.

Net of cash debt-to-equity ratio of 66.5% is down from 69.1% in Q3 and 70.5% Y/Y.

"We believe further upside exists in our structured credit portfolio through additional refinancings and reinvestment period extensions, and are actively working on such transactions," the company said in its statement.

