Deutsche Bank to pay $70M to settle ISDAFIX manipulation case

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) agrees to pay $70M civil penalty under a Commodity Futures Trading Commission order that settles charges for attempted manipulation of ISDAFIX benchmark swap rates.

The CFTC order alleges that from January 2007 to May 2012 Deutsche Bank made false reports and multiple traders tried to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, a benchmark referenced in a range of interest rate products in an effort to benefit its derivatives positions.

CFTC says Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. has taken specified steps to implement and strengthen internal controls and procedures relating to the fixing of interest-rate swaps benchmarks.

Previously: Deutsche Bank fined $205M for rate manipulation by New York state (June 20)