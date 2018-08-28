Roku dips on report of Amazon plans for ad-supported Fire TV streaming

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares slipped after hours following a report at The Information that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is planning a free, ad-supported streaming service for its Fire TV devices.

The devices compete directly with Roku's boxes and sticks.

Roku is off 1.5% after falling as much as 2.9% in postmarket trading. Shares fell 1.7% today.

Fire TV boasts about 48M users.

The service will be developed by Amazon's IMDB unit, which already has some ad-supported shows, part of a general expansion of ad support at Amazon (it also runs ads on gaming service Twitch and on NFL games on Prime Video, and it expects to run ads on Prime Video Europe for some sporting events).