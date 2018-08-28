UBS to pay $15M for attempted precious-metals futures manipulation/spoofing

UBS (NYSE:UBS) to pay $15M civil penalty to settle charges that it tried to manipulate the price of precious metals futures contracts, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says.

From January 2008 through at least December 2013, some UBS precious metals traders used a number of manual spoofing techniques with respect to precious metals futures contracts traded on the Commodity Exchange Inc., including gold and silver, to trigger customer stop-loss orders.

The case resulted in a substantially reduced penalty for UBS because the company participated in the CFTC's self-reporting and cooperation program.

