U.S. crude stocks near flat for week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly sees little change in crude stocks this week, with a gain of 38,000 barrels in the week ended Aug. 24 vs. last week's draw of 5.17M barrels.

Gasoline stocks are up 21,000 barrels and distillates up 982,000 barrels, according to reports.

The Cushing hub is reported to show a build of 130,000 barrels.

Nymex WTI crude is off 0.5% to $68.53/bbl.

