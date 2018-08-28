Marketing for biggest leveraged loan of the year to start next week: Bloomberg

Investors led by Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are set to start marketing $8B of leveraged corporate loans next week to finance their buyout of Thomson Reuters's (NYSE:TRI) financial and risk business, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is leading the underwriters who will be holding investor meetings on Sept. 4 in London and Sept. 5 in New York for a seven-year $5.5B term loan and a $2.5B loan denominated in euros, the people said.

The buyout financing also will include $5.5B in high-yield bonds, Bloomberg reported in February.

