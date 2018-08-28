Deutsche Bank to pay $30M to settle case on precious metals futures manipulation

Deutsche Bank (DB) to pay $30M civil penalty to settle charges that traders engaged in a scheme to manipulate the price of precious metals futures contracts, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says.

The CFTC says some precious metals traders at Deutsche would place large orders to buy or sell precious metals futures contracts with the intent to cancel the orders before execution after another smaller bid or offer was placed on the other side of the same market. Through this practice Deutsche Bank traders at times succeeded in manipulating the price of the contracts and benefited from the artificial prices caused by the manipulation, the CFTC says.

The order finds the conduct occurred from at least Feb. 2008 to at least Sept. 2014.

