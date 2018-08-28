Aviat Networks +8.4% after double-digit revenue growth

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is up 8.4% in postmarket trading after posting fiscal Q4 results with double-digit revenue gains driven by international expansion.

Operating income swung to a $1M gain from a year-ago loss of $0.6M. EBITDA was to $4.4M, up $3M Y/Y.

Gross margin was 36.9%, up 280 basis points Y/Y.

GAAP net income was $0.1M; non-GAAP income came to $2.9M, up from a year-ago loss of $0.1M.

For fiscal 2019, it expects revenues of $255M-$265M (Y/Y growth of 5.2%-9.3%) with gains in both North America and international markets. And it's expecting operating income of about $7M and EBITDA of $13M (at the midpoint of expectations).

Press release