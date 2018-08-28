Tailored Brands -3.6% as CEO, COO plan exits

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) is 3.6% lower postmarket after announcing a transition in its CEO and chief operating officer posts, along with preliminary estimates for Q2.

Doug Ewert will be retiring from his CEO post and from the board, effective Sept. 30. Non-executive Chairman Dinesh Lathi has immediately become executive chairman, and Theo Killion has been made lead independent director.

Ewert will serve as strategic adviser until the end of the calendar year and the board will search for a new CEO.

Bruce Thorn has resigned from the COO post effective Aug. 31, to pursue another opportunity.

Meanwhile, the company is guiding to adjusted EPS of $1.05-$1.07 for Q2, vs. consensus for $1.02. That includes an $8.1M loss on extinguishment of debt.

It's set to report Q2 results on Sept. 12 after the market close and hold a call at 5 p.m. ET that day.