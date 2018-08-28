Ooma beats in Q2, lifts full-year revenue forecast

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) topped expectations with its Q2 earnings and lifted its full-year outlook on revenues.

Revenues rose 12% but net loss widened slightly, to $3.9M on a GAAP basis from a loss of $3.6M. Non-GAAP net loss grew to $0.9M from a year-ago loss of $0.4M.

EBITDA declined to -$0.6M from a year-ago -$0.1M but topped expectations for -$0.66M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $31.5M-$32M (vs. consensus for $31.5M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 to -$0.07 (vs. consensus for -$0.05). For the full year, it's now forecasting revenue of $125.5M-$127.5M (vs. consensus for $125.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 to -$0.23 (vs. consensus for -$0.19).

Press release