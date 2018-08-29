Anaheim cancels $267M in Disney subsidies

In a late Tuesday vote, Anaheim has canceled some $267M in subsidies for Disney (NYSE:DIS) that the media giant would get if it built a luxury hotel at Disneyland.

That came at Disney's request in what may have been an olive branch in an increasingly tumultuous relationship. Some city leaders have complained about the volume of Disney's taxpayer benefits.

Seven council members including the mayor voted to scrap two agreements, from 2015 and 2016 -- and may have pushed Disney to kill plans for its fourth hotel servicing its local resorts.

Some observers note a potential motivation for Disney: While the company has plans to increase the minimum wage for its park workers to $15/hour starting in January, a ballot measure requires that companies receiving taxpayer subsidies will have to pay $18/hour by 2022.

Disney did the right thing," said Mayor Tom Tait. "These agreements had become toxic. I'm very pro-business, but I'm also fiscally responsible with the people's money.