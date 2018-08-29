3-D printed gun blueprints for sale

A Texas-based group that was barred by a U.S. federal judge from issuing blueprints for 3-D printed plastic guns on the internet has made the firearm designs available for sale by shipping them to buyers on a flash drive.

Josh Blackman, a lawyer for Cody Wilson, founder of Defense Distributed, said the court expressly allowed mailable files.

Blueprints for the AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle were going for around $10.

