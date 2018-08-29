India set for record oil demand growth

India is set to overtake China as the biggest source of growth for oil demand by 2024, according to a forecast by Wood Mackenzie.

The country's expanding middle class will be a key factor, as well as its growing need for mobility.

On the other hand, China - which overtook the U.S. as the biggest importer of crude oil in 2017 - is set to see a decline due to two trends: Alternative energy sources and a more efficient freight system.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTY