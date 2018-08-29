Petrofac wins $600M project in Algeria

Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCF) has won an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth $600M with Sonatrach for EPC1 of the Tinhert Field Development Project in Algeria. Formal contract signing is expected to take place in September.

E S Sathyanarayanan, Group Managing Director, Engineering & Construction, commented: “We have continued to grow our presence in-country through a number of major EPC and engineering services contracts with Sonatrach, including the Alrar and Reggane projects that commenced production this year, and look forward to deploying our expertise to deliver this project with operational excellence and safe project execution at the core of our approach.”