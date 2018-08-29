Coronado to acquire Skyrun Technology and Digital Currency Brokerage Platform

Coronado Resources (OTC:CRDAF) has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Skyrun Technology Corp., a Vancouver-based company developing a digital currency brokerage platform for 660K company shares

The two principals of Skyrun, Wayne Chen and Rod Hsu, will join Coronado's executive team as CEO and COO respectively.

The company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 1M common shares concurrent with the closing of the Skyrun acquisition at a price to be determined and the proceeds from this private placement will be used primarily to further advance the development of Coronado's new business.