Carriage Services acquires L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in North Carolina

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) have partnered with L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in Knightdale, North Carolina for an undisclosed term.

Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services (CSV) stated, “The partnership with L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory expands our presence in the strategic market area of Raleigh, North Carolina. We are honored that Barbara has chosen to partner with us as we grow our presence in North Carolina with an elite group of Being The Best funeral homes in alignment with our Good To Great Journey that never ends.”