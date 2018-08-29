Efforts continue to update NAFTA

There was reportedly little substance to talks yesterday between Canada's Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who are scheduled to meet again this morning.

The U.S. side apparently made it clear that the deadline for an agreement in principle is Friday, with no wiggle room, and noted that they've already compromised on the issue of the sunset clause, a major sticking point for Canada.

