Stockholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and ILG approve merger

The stockholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) has approved proposals relating to Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s acquisition of ILG.

Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide said, “We look forward to closing on the transaction at the end of this week and creating tremendous value for our shareholders.”

Craig M. Nash, ILG’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, “The strong endorsement of our stockholders reaffirms our belief that this combination provides them with immediate and compelling cash value and the opportunity to meaningfully participate in the long-term growth potential of the combined company.”

ILG stockholders will receive 0.165 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide common stock plus $14.75 in cash for each share of ILG common stock.

