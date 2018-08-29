Parkland Fuel announces acquisition of Missouri Valley Petroleum

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) through its U.S. based subsidiaries to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Missouri Valley Petroleum, Inc. and its affiliates for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition is expected to close on or about October 1 and is expected to be funded with cash flows and capacity under Parkland's existing credit facility.

"The MVP Acquisition represents an opportunity for Parkland USA to grow within our existing footprint in North Dakota and expand our offering into the commercial fuel market. These business lines provide us with a strong organic growth opportunity that we do not address today through our existing retail and wholesale fuel operations in North Dakota," said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA.