Xenon announces positive XEN1101 pharmacodynamic data from phase 1b TMS study

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) announces positive data from its XEN1101 Phase 1b transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) study. XEN1101 is a Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed by Xenon for the treatment of epilepsy. The results are being presented today at the European Congress on Epileptology in Vienna.

The completed Phase 1b TMS study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 20 healthy male subjects. XEN1101 reduced corticospinal excitability, as demonstrated by a concentration dependent elevation in RMT, the key TMS-EMG measure.

In the TMS-EEG portion of the study, a 20 mg dose significantly modulated TMS-evoked potentials (TEPs) consistent with reductions in cortical excitability.

XEN1101 was well tolerated with all adverse events (AEs) reported as mild or moderate and reversible.

Xenon plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating XEN1101 as a treatment for adult focal seizures in Q4.

The Company is also developing XEN901, a potent, highly selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor, for the treatment of epilepsy.