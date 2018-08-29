Movado raised FY2019 guidance

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales rose 10.5% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate leveraged 240 bps to 54%, primarily the result of changes in channel and product mix, favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates and increased leverage on fixed costs due to increased sales.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 10 bps to 10%.

Inventory -3.1% Y/Y to $171.42M.

The Company repurchased 21.9K shares during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $660M to $675M; Operating income: ~$75M to $77M; Tax rate: 22%; Net income: ~$58M to $59.7M; Diluted EPS: $2.45 to $2.55.

MOV +3.44% premarket.

