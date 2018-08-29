Express +10% after guidance lift

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports comparable sales increased 1.0% in Q2 to top the consensus expectation for a dip of 0.1%.

E-commerce sales soared 37% during the quarter.

Gross margin landed at 28.4% of sales vs. 28.9% consensus and 27.8% a year ago. Operating margin rose 30 bps Y/Y to 0.5% of sales.

CEO update: "Our launch of extended sizes is performing well and we are seeing success build from our expanded omni-channel capabilities, both of which are expected to deliver more benefit in the second half of 2018 and into 2019. Our financial position remains strong with $191 million in cash at quarter end and no debt. Under our $150 million share repurchase program, we have repurchased $49 million, or 6.1 million shares to date, underscoring our confidence in the business and commitment to driving shareholder value."

Express hikes guidance to an outlook for Q3 EPS of $0.08 to $0.11 vs. $0.07 consensus and 2018 EPS of $0.43 to $0.49 vs. $0.42 consensus.

Shares of Express are up 10.11% in premarket trading to $11.00.

Previously: Express beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 29)