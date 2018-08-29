Tech

Redfin mortgage launches in North Carolina

|About: Redfin (RDFN)|By:, SA News Editor

Redfin Mortgage, LLC (NASDAQ:RDFN) is now offering loans to homebuyers in North Carolina.

Redfin Mortgage offers fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages as well as jumbo loans for higher-priced homes in every state where it operates.

Building on Redfin's existing technology platform and customer-centric model, Redfin Mortgage aims to be the fastest and easiest way for homebuyers to receive a quote, get pre-approved for a loan and finance their home purchase.

To help buyers compete and win offers, Redfin Mortgage offers an underwritten pre-approval, in which all required borrower information is underwritten by the company in advance of the homebuyer finding a property to purchase. This gives the buyer and the seller a stronger commitment that the loan will be approved as long as the home has a clean title and appraises for the proposed sale price. The buyer must also provide proof of homeowners insurance to complete the transaction.

Press Release

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox