Redfin mortgage launches in North Carolina

Redfin Mortgage, LLC (NASDAQ:RDFN) is now offering loans to homebuyers in North Carolina.

Redfin Mortgage offers fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages as well as jumbo loans for higher-priced homes in every state where it operates.

Building on Redfin's existing technology platform and customer-centric model, Redfin Mortgage aims to be the fastest and easiest way for homebuyers to receive a quote, get pre-approved for a loan and finance their home purchase.

To help buyers compete and win offers, Redfin Mortgage offers an underwritten pre-approval, in which all required borrower information is underwritten by the company in advance of the homebuyer finding a property to purchase. This gives the buyer and the seller a stronger commitment that the loan will be approved as long as the home has a clean title and appraises for the proposed sale price. The buyer must also provide proof of homeowners insurance to complete the transaction.

